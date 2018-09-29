Getty Image

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made the decision this week to make the quarterback change most felt was inevitable official, naming freshman superstar Trevor Lawrence the new starter, replacing senior Kelly Bryant.

Bryant, understandably, wasn’t happy with the decision and told Swinney he would be leaving the team and transferring, given that he can make this year a redshirt year since he’s only appeared in four games. On Saturday, Lawrence made his first career start at home against a Syracuse team that’s been surprisingly good this season and would present a good test — but also opportunity for the young QB.

A year ago, Syracuse stunned Clemson with an upset win in a game where Bryant suffered a concussion and was forced out of action. In the first half of this year’s meeting, it appeared history may be repeating itself. Syracuse took a 13-7 lead on Clemson in the first half and late in the second quarter Lawrence took a big hit to the head on the sidelines as he lunged forward while scrambling.