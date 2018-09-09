Clemson Receiver Tee Higgins Moss’d An Unsuspecting Texas A+M Defensive Back

#College Football
Associate Editor
09.08.18

Tee Higgins is going to be a problem. The former five-star recruit is entering his second year for the Clemson Tigers, and it’s not hard to see why people are so excited about what he can do on the football field. He’s listed at 6’4″, and mixes that with speed and athleticism that make him a defensive coordinator’s worst nightmare.

It also helps that he can do ludicrous stuff like this. Clemson is taking on Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday night, and in the second quarter, Dabo Swinney decided to throw renowned freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence out there with the first-team offense. While Lawrence is as talented of a passer as you’ll see, he’s still a true freshman, so his pass to Higgins wasn’t perfect.

The good news is that Higgins is a freak, so he went up and straight Randy Moss’d Aggies defensive back Charles Oliver. He then thought it would be fun to run past another defender and scamper into the end zone.

