Getty Image

For more than four months the Cleveland Browns have been mulling who they would be taking with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Coming off an 0-16 season the majority consensus has been that they will select a quarterback with their top pick, but a trade for Tyrod Taylor briefly had people considering Penn State running back Saquon Barkley as an option.

However, over the past few weeks it has once again shifted back to most everyone agreeing the Browns will take a quarterback at No. 1, with the question being which one. Josh Allen of Wyoming was once considered the choice of Cleveland’s front office full of “football guys,” but he’s apparently faded a bit and his old tweets resurfacing on Wednesday probably won’t help his case.

Sam Darnold had a great Pro Day in windy, rainy conditions which had scouts and pundits salivating that the USC man could be “the one” and Cleveland even seemed impressed. However, as we near the draft when the Browns officially go on the clock later tonight, the buzz has shifted in favor of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma.