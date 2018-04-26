Some Think An NFL Team Resurfaced Josh Allen’s Racially Insensitive Tweets To Hurt His Draft Stock

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has been a divisive NFL Draft prospect for some time due to his on-field productivity. Allen is in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night, but there are plenty of questions about his accuracy as a passer and productivity when playing against quality opponents.

Allen struggled against Power 5 opponents and Boise State over his career at Wyoming and his stats don’t jump off the page as a top pick. However, he has an incredibly strong arm and the “prototypical” quarterback build, aka, he’s 6’5 and white. That last part is important when considering what resurfaced on Wednesday night when Twitter went into a frenzy after a number of Allen’s old tweets from his high school days got brought up and passed around due to their racially-insensitive nature.

The tweets have since been deleted by Allen, but the internet is forever and the embeds from this Yahoo Sports story on them still show what they said, even if the formatting has been thrown off by their deletion. Fair warning: he uses the N-word a good bit.

