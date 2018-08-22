Bets On The Browns Are Flooding Las Vegas, And No One Has Any Idea Why

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been very good at football in recent years. The 2017 edition of the team failed to win a single game while taking on 16 losses and, prior to that, the Browns posted a combined 4-28 record in 2015 and 2016. However, the Browns added considerable talent in the offseason and that has helped to produce buzz that Cleveland may not be abjectly terrible on the field in 2018.

With that said, there is something weird happening in Las Vegas and David Purdum of ESPN shed a bit of light on Tuesday. In short, the Browns are attracting a lot of attention from handicappers in the city, which doesn’t make a ton of sense given the franchise’s recent track record.

The ESPN report cited a sportsbook manager for Caesars Palace — which isn’t the only venue seeing increased action on Cleveland — as saying that “there are more bets on the Browns to win the AFC North than the other three teams combined.” MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN that the Browns are the “only liability” for the casino right now through the lens of the always popular Super Bowl future bets.