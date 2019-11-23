An On-Field Climate Change Protest Caused A Delay During Harvard-Yale

ESPN
Harvard and Yale are playing the latest matchup in one of college football’s most historic rivalries on Saturday afternoon. The two sides met up on the Bulldogs’ campus for their 136th meeting of all time, and while a whole lot has happened when these universities have squared off on the gridiron, we saw something new this time around.

The 4-5 Crimson went into the locker room with a 15-3 lead over Yale, which sits at 8-1 on the season. Once this happened, a protest involving a number of folks from Harvard and Yale stormed the field and sat at the 50-yard line. The event was the convergence of two groups, Divest Harvard and Fossil Free Yale, sitting at midfield as part of a climate change protest.

Both Divest Harvard and Fossil Free Yale explained via their Twitter accounts that the intent of this protest was to demand that both of their universities divest in fossil fuels and cancel holdings in Puerto Rico’s debt.

In a video recorded before the game, Harvard football captain Wesley Ogsbury expressed his support for those protesting

The protest led to the game being delayed out of the half, and those who took to the field were eventually arrested. Following a longer halftime than usual, the teams returned to the field, and Harvard kicked off to Yale to begin the second half.

