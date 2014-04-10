Conan Took ‘Clueless Gamer’ To AT&T Stadium To Play Video Games On Jerry Jones’ Gigantic Screen

Conan took Clueless Gamer on the road during his trip to Dallas and probably did the one thing everyone dreams of doing: play video games on the gigantic screen at Cowboy stadium. AT&T Stadium if we’re being picky.

Conan and Bley take a PS4 on a journey to a place where only a few have probably traveled before. Once they got there, they decided to play Madden and turned something awesome into something boring as f*ck (NFL2k, dammit). Luckily they switch it up a bit and throw in some Flower, Need For Speed and end with an epic match of Street Fighter II.

Just look at this size comparison and try not to get jealous:

I wish they would’ve tried something with a little more horsepower, but they had a nice mix of games. Now someone get me some cheese puffs and a case of Mountain Dew. I have a stadium to break into and a fresh download of Persona 4 to beat.

(Via Team Coco)

