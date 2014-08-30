Brady Hoke And Nick Saban Read Mean Tweets And It Was Truly Marvelous

#Mean Tweets #College Football
Senior Editor
08.30.14

College GameDay brought it strong their first weekend of action with coaches reading Mean Tweets. It was arguably the best segment GameDay has ever run. It was a masterpiece. The buildup was literally perfect—somber Nick Saban, hungry Brady Hoke and then BOOM, Dan Mullen delivering an epic one-liner.

GameDay just reached its zenith, it won’t get any better than that.

#Mean Tweets#College Football
BRADY HOKE COLLEGE FOOTBALL Dan Mullen MEAN TWEETS NICK SABAN

