Brady Hoke And Nick Saban Read Mean Tweets And It Was Truly Marvelous

College GameDay brought it strong their first weekend of action with coaches reading Mean Tweets. It was arguably the best segment GameDay has ever run. It was a masterpiece. The buildup was literally perfect—somber Nick Saban, hungry Brady Hoke and then BOOM, Dan Mullen delivering an epic one-liner.
GameDay just reached its zenith, it won’t get any better than that.
I like hot dogs too Brady.
Who doesn’t like hot dogs except for Vegans and Vegetarians but they don’t count as people because they do not eat the food.
yes, this is true
Rippin’ off the Jimmy Kimmel.
Both owned by Disney, my guess is permission was asked first.