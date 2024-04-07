Rhodes suplexed Reigns on the top of the ramp and Rock took a drink and spit in Rollins face. Rollins and Rock eventually made their way back to ringside, while Reigns slammed Rhodes’ head into the barricade along the entrance way. Reigns saw Rollins on the apron and took his knee out. Back in the ring, Reigns and Rock continued to attack Rollins’ knee. As Rollins began to find any footing, Rock attacked him on the outside and Reigns threw him into the stairs.

Eventually the action spilled to the outside, with Reigns and Rhodes fighting up the ramp and Rock and Rollins brawling into the stands. Rhodes tossed Reigns into the LED board at the top of the ramp, while Rock beat Rollins with a trash can.

Rock jumped in and tossed Rollins before Rollins toyed with Rock. Rollins tossed Rock to the corner, but Rock popped out and clotheslined Rollins. He then called out Rhodes to climb into the ring.

The match started with a length standoff between Rollins, Rhodes, Reigns, and The Rock. Rollins and Reigns kicked things off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion getting the early advantage. Rhodes and Reigns wrestled to a stalemate before Rollins tagged back in and Reigns tagged in Rock.

The main event of Night 2 at WrestleMania 40 will take place under Bloodline rules. That got determined based on the result of Night 1’s main event, which saw The Rock and Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

Reigns went for the Superman Punch, which Rollins reversed into a neckbreaker. Reigns tagged in Rock and punched him below the belt. Rollins finally made it back to his corner and Rock tagged in Reigns. Rhodes and Reigns went at it in the ring, with Rhodes hitting a Cody Cutter for two. Rhodes went for the Disaster Kick, but got caught with a Superman Punch. At this point, Reigns saw his nose was bleeding and started to pump himself up before attempting a spear — Rhodes countered it, though, and got a two count.

Rhodes went for a Cody Cutter and Rollins tagged himself in, then climbed to the top rope and hit a frog splash for two. Rhodes tagged in, Rollins hit the Curb Stomp, Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes, and while it looked like Reigns might have been in trouble, Rock pulled the referee out of the ring.

Reigns hit a spear and only got a two count. Reigns locked in a standing guillotine, but Rhodes powered out until Rock grabbed his legs and Reigns held on. While Rollins broke it up by hitting the Curb Stomp on Reigns, Rock slid into the ring and threw Rollins outside. He tagged in and looked to the crowd where Rhodes’ mom was sitting, got the Mama Rhodes weight belt, and went into the ring, but Rhodes was able to prevent him from using it.

Rhodes got back to his feet, but Rock set up for a People’s Elbow that Rhodes reversed into a Cody Cutter and set up for the Cross Rhodes. However, Reigns took him out.

Reigns set up for the spear, but Rollins pushed Rhodes out of the way and Reigns speared Rock. Rhodes and Rollins hit tandem pedigrees on Rock and Reigns, which only resulted in a two count.

Rollins dove onto Reigns on the outside, while Rock raked the eyes of Rhodes. Rock set up for a Rock Bottom on the table, but thanks to help from Rollins, Rhodes reversed and put Rock through the table. Then, Reigns took out Rollins with a spear through the barricade. Reigns tossed Rhodes back into the ring and the two traded blows before Rhodes reversed a clothesline into two Cross Rhodes. As he went for a third, Rock whipped him with the belt, which let Reigns hit a spear and make the tag.

Rock set up for the Rock Bottom, and connected in the middle of the ring. He then set up for the People’s Elbow again, connected, and got the pin.

The journey here was a wild one, with the expected twists and turns that typically come with building WrestleMania. First it was Rollins’ knee injury, then CM Punk’s Royal Rumble injury threw a wrench in what appeared to be solid WrestleMania plans against the World Heavyweight Champion.