The football world suffered a tremendous loss back in 2022 when former first-round NFL Draft pick Dwayne Haskins passed away after getting hit by a car in Florida. Haskins, who was 24, got selected 15th overall by Washington back in 2019 and was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time of his death.

The hope was that going to Pittsburgh would give Haskins a chance to turn his career around after Washington released him before his second season came to an end. Unfortunately, he never really got that opportunity, but fast forward to today and FS1 personality Colin Cowherd apparently still thinks he’s (unsuccessfully) working through trying to get his career on track. Cowherd, in his never-ending quest to fill air time, listed out ties of quarterbacks, which included a tier of guys that “are not getting to a Super Bowl, and certainly not winning it.” Not only did he include Haskins in this list of names, he specifically brought him up as he was discussing members of this tier that are unable to win a Super Bowl.

On today's show, Colin Cowherd mentioned Dwayne Haskins as one of the QBs who cannot win a Super Bowl. This is factually correct, given that Haskins passed away 16 months ago. pic.twitter.com/L1PvtPLyY6 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 8, 2023

Cowherd was able to point out that there was a typo in the graphic, but either forgot that Haskins passed away or remembered it and decided to lump him into this conversation, anyway. It’s unclear how or why Cowherd (or anyone affiliated with his show) thought this was a good idea.