The Complete Schedule Of 2019 College Football Bowl Matchups

The college football regular season has come to a close, with the exception of the Army-Navy game still to come next Saturday. As such, on Sunday, the College Football Playoff matchups were set early for the semifinals, as Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the Fiesta Bowl and LSU and Oklahoma will play in the Peach Bowl.

Later that afternoon, the full list of bowl game matchups were announced. The New Year’s Six matchups beyond the playoff games will be:

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor

Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia

Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. Memphis

The other marquee bowl matchups include Alabama vs. Michigan in the Citrus Bowl and Auburn vs. Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. You can find the full bowl schedule below, from the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20, all the way through the LendingTree Bowl on Jan. 6 — the Music City/Belk/Gator Bowls are all dealing with some confusion currently over the SEC team that will be involved.

Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl: NC A&T vs. Alcorn State (12 p.m. ET, ABC)

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Central Michigan (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty (2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

Boca Raton Bowl: FAU vs. SMU (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

New Orleans Bowl: App State vs. UAB (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. BYU (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 26

Independence Bowl: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 27

Military Bowl: UNC vs. Temple (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State (3:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl: Washington State vs. Air Force (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic: Penn State vs. Memphis (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Louisville vs. Mississippi State (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Redbox Bowl: Cal vs. Illinois (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Florida State (2 p.m. ET, CBS)

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Outback Bowl: Auburn vs. Minnesota (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Miss (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami OH (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)