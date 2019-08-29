College Football Week 1 Winners: Loading Up On Opening Weekend

Getty Image

Hello, friends. Week 1 of the college football season is here, and after the appetizer that was a pretty crazy pair of games on Week 0, the regular season begins in earnest this week.

There are games from Thursday through Monday, as college football takes center stage on the one weekend it doesn’t have to share with the NFL, and as such, there are plenty of opportunities to get on the board and sweat it out. We’re spraying the board this week with a two dozen plays from Thursday through Saturday, seeking out winners and a little bit of redemption after a sluggish start to the campaign in Week 0.

Last Week: 1-2

Overall: 1-2

As always, lines come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook at time of writing (which is Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET). Let’s get into some winners.