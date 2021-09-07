A Bettor Won $80,000 On A 14-Leg $10 Parlay Of College Football Unders

When Louisville and Ole Miss kicked off in Atlanta on Monday night, the college football world was anticipating a high-scoring affair. Ole Miss had one of the nation’s best offenses a year ago and neither defense was known for being stout, which led to oddsmakers putting the point total at a generous 75.5.

Betting an Under, in general, requires a very specific mindset to be able to ride the vast swings college football can throw at you, as long scoreless droughts that put you ahead of pace can quickly be erased by a flurry of scores that turn what looks like a surefire winner into a torn up ticket. In a game with two prolific offenses and defenses with a propensity to give up big plays, you really have to trust the process. One bettor at the Wynn in Las Vegas trusted that more than anyone as he had the Under on Monday night as the final leg of a 14-game college football Under parlay that, somehow, had arrived to the final game still intact.

On the cusp of hitting a 14-leg CFB parlay at +799357, nbd 😏 This WynnBET player is ONE leg away from turning $10 into $79,935.70 Does Lou vs. Ole Miss stay UNDER 75.5 total points?? Share your answer below‼️ pic.twitter.com/FhsN7Ud2Dn — WynnBET (@WynnBET) September 6, 2021

At halftime, things looked great as Ole Miss led 26-0 and Louisville looked completely stumped on offense, but it got a touch sweaty late as the final score was 43-24, leaving just 8 points of wiggle room (which is plenty but still a bit scary). As such, the bettor turned $10 into nearly $80,000 in one of the craziest parlay hits in betting history.

It should be noted that there’s a reason the official WynnBET account is celebrating this and touting the parlay win, because there is no area that sportsbooks make more money on than parlays despite sometimes handing out high five-figure payouts. The buildings are tall and shiny for a reason, but at least in this case, a bettor got the best of the book and that’s worth celebrating.