The early slate during the second week of the college football season includes a pair of high-profile games, both of which feature Big Ten teams. Ohio State is getting the Big Noon treatment from Fox, as the third-ranked Buckeyes are playing host to the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks. Once that wraps up, the attention turns to ABC, as the 4:30 kick between Iowa and Iowa State adds a little more intrigue than usual — both are undefeated, with the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes traveling to Ames to take on the No. 9 Cyclones with the Cy-Hawk Trophy (and a whole heck of a lot of bragging rights) on the line.

Here’s your entire early slate on Saturday, all times are EST.

Illinois vs. Virginia, 11:00 AM, ACC Network

Western Kentucky vs. Army, 11:30 AM, CBS Sports Network

VMI vs. Kent State, 11:30 AM ESPN3

#12 Oregon vs. #3 Ohio State, 12:00 PM FOX

Alabama State vs. #25 Auburn, 12:00 PM, SEC Network

South Carolina vs. East Carolina, 12:00 PM ESPN2

Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee, 12:00 PM, ESPN

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Tech, 12:00 PM, ESPN3

Norfolk State vs. Wake Forest, 12:00 PM, ACC Network/ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Michigan State, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

Miami (OH) vs. Minnesota, 12:00 PM, ESPNU

Indiana State vs. Northwestern, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State, 12:00 PM, FS1

#13 Florida vs. South Florida, 1:00 PM, ABC

Morgan State vs. Tulane, 1:00 PM, ESPN+

Wyoming vs. Northern Illinois, 1:30 PM, ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. #19 Virginia Tech, 2:00 PM, ACC Network/ESPN+

Rutgers vs. Syracuse, 2:00 PM, ACC Network

Duquesne vs. Ohio, 2:00 PM, ESPN3

Toledo vs. #8 Notre Dame, 2:30 PM, Peacock

Purdue vs. UConn, 3:00 PM, CBS Sports Network

Robert Morris vs. Central Michigan, 3:00 PM, ESPN3

UAB vs. #2 Georgia, 3:30 PM, ESPN2

#5 Texas A+M vs. Colorado, 3:30 PM, FOX

Murray State vs. #7 Cincinnati, 3:30 PM, ESPN+

Ball State vs. #11 Penn State, 3:30 PM, FS1

Georgia Southern vs. Florida Atlantic, 3:30 PM, Stadium

Boston College vs. UMass, 3:30 PM, NESN

Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network

California vs. TCU, 3:30 PM, ESPNU

Temple vs. Akron, 3:30 PM, ESPN+

Air Force vs. Navy, 3:30 PM, CBS

Mercer vs. #1 Alabama, 4:00 PM, SEC Network

South Alabama vs. Bowling Green, 4:00 PM, ESPN+

#10 Iowa vs. #9 Iowa State, 4:30 PM, ABC

South Carolina State vs. #6 Clemson, 5:00 PM, ACC Network

Long Island University vs. West Virginia, 5:00 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Western Michigan, 5:00 PM, ESPN3