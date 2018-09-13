College Football Week 3 Picks: What To Make Of Florida State?

Getty Image

Hello, friends. After a rather disastrous Week 1 in the picks column, Week 2 provided a bit of a bounce back. It wasn’t a spectacular performance, but we finally put up a winning week and inched closer to .500, where we can really start to feel good about things again.

Florida State has had a similar start to the season, with an abysmal Week 1 showing against Virginia Tech followed by a win against lowly Samford that required a fourth quarter comeback and a pick-six late to ice things. It wasn’t pretty, but it got Willie Taggart in the win column for the first time in Tallahassee. There are clearly very real issues for the ‘Noles, particularly on offense and, more specifically, with their offensive line play.

This week, Florida State heads north to Syracuse to face the Orange in the Carrier Dome with the hopes of righting the ship and picking up a win in ACC play. Typically, the Seminoles would find themselves as double-digit favorites against Dino Babers’ crew, but right now FSU is favored by less than a field goal. That shows how far they’ve slipped in the eyes of the books and the public, as it’s fallen since open. The question is, have they dropped off too much? We’ll answer that in this week’s picks as we continue to press forward in our quest for winners, but first, a look at where we stand after two weeks.

Last Week: 9-7

Full Season: 14-16