College Football Week 4 Picks: Dare We Believe In Kansas Football?

We’ve reached the quarter pole of the college football season, and that means it’s time for conference play to get into full swing around the country. Last week wasn’t great, but also wasn’t a disaster in the picks column as we continue to trudge along just below .500.

There were some bright spots (Troy getting it done on the field as a double-digit dog) and some outright whiffs (banking on a Florida State get right game against Syracuse), but we continue to trust our process and seek out some winners in Week 4. Favorites have gone poorly for us this year, including an 0-4 effort on favorites last week, so for the most part we’re going back to the basics and taking Unders and ‘dogs this week.

The big question for me this week is whether after back-to-back wins it’s time to trust in Kansas football, a sentence that hasn’t been uttered in nearly a decade. We’ll answer that and more shortly, but first, a look at where we stand three weeks into the season.

Last Week: 6-7

Full Season: 20-23

As always, lines are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of writing (1:00 a.m. ET on Friday). Let the winners flow.