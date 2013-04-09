Congratulations To Rick Pitino And His Hilarious Fear Of Fireworks

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.09.13 2 Comments

And, you know, also Louisville for winning the national championship. But mostly Rick Pitino, and his OH GOD WHAT I DON’T WANNA DIE fireworks avoidance. The poor guy has nightmares of Uncle Sam living under his bed. Also, he’s a vampire. More on that after the jump. (via OTB)

TAGSBASKETBALLCollege BasketballFIREWORKSLOUISVILLE CARDINALSMICHIGAN WOLVERINESMORNING LINKSNCAA BASKETBALLRICK PITINOVampires

