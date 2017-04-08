UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor loves to be the center of attention, and he accomplished that goal with spades at the Grand National horse race at Aintree. This is one of those posh UK events where everyone dresses to the nines and women wear a variety of ridiculous hats. Conor, on the other hand, came looking like he just rolled out of a garbage can.
Well at least he’s wearing a $900 shirt.
He’s kind of wearing it. I guess the double champ does whatever the fuck he wants?
Ironically, this is the first time i’ve seen the annoying little twat not wearing a tailored, three piece. Obviously, that isnt a coincidence….