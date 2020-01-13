Ahead of Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone on January 18, the former two-division champion has partnered with Reebok to unveil its biggest shoe drop of 2020: the Zig Kinetica.

McGregor stars in the Zig Kinetica ad, where the shoe morphs the MMA star into an action figure version of himself. The action figure then uses the Zig Kinetica’s energy to fight off rogue toys.

“I absolutely love these, the grip, the stability. I feel the connection from the sole to the material,” McGregor said in a release. “I’ve been around with Reebok a long time now, and each launch, the energy level is climbing. Now we are exploding.”

The Zig Kinetica is built around a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that channels and returns kinetic energy and includes foam cushioning in the heel and a unique outsole that expands and contracts like a rubber band to provide a spring-like response.

“We saw an amazing response testing the Zig silhouette throughout 2019, collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion,” Matt Blonder, vice president of marketing and digital brand commerce at Reebok, said. “Now, we’re excited to bring our biggest launch of 2020 forward, with the help of Conor, during his exciting return to the UFC. The launch of the Zig Kinetica is a watershed moment for Reebok as we look toward the future of this brand and cement ourselves as an industry leader, sitting directly at the intersection of sport and style.”

The Reebok Zig Kinetica will be available globally on Reebok.com for $120 on February 21, 2020.