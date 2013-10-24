Of Course Greg Oden Had A Dunk On His Very First Play With The Miami Heat

Greg Oden hadn’t played in an NBA game since 2009 thanks to two very serious knee surgeries, so it made perfect sense that he signed with the Miami Heat, a team that would allow him to sit all the way at the end of the bench for the majority of the regular season so he could rest, and then come into the NBA Playoffs healthier than ever and rebound like he’s never rebounded before. Of course, he can’t go the whole way with all those rusty cobwebs, so Erik Spoelstra let him have a little court time in last night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

And of course he dunked the ball on his very first touch. With authority.

Of course he did.

That sound you heard? It’s the rest of the league asking, “Why even f*cking bother?”

(Banner via Getty)