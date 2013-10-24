Of Course Greg Oden Had A Dunk On His Very First Play With The Miami Heat

Greg Oden hadn’t played in an NBA game since 2009 thanks to two very serious knee surgeries, so it made perfect sense that he signed with the Miami Heat, a team that would allow him to sit all the way at the end of the bench for the majority of the regular season so he could rest, and then come into the NBA Playoffs healthier than ever and rebound like he’s never rebounded before. Of course, he can’t go the whole way with all those rusty cobwebs, so Erik Spoelstra let him have a little court time in last night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
And of course he dunked the ball on his very first touch. With authority.
Of course he did.
That sound you heard? It’s the rest of the league asking, “Why even f*cking bother?”
(Banner via Getty)
A 7-footer can dunk the ball? He plays for the Heat? By all means, cancel the season.
I cringed a little bit when he came back down. I was worried his knees were going to explode like Kyle’s did playing basketball in that episode of South Park.
The over is 1.5 months of the regular season, want in?
Under. I’m not a risk taker.
Also, what’s the line for LeBron having surgery to turn himself into a dolphin?
Since day one I’ve been saying he looks like a big LeBron
I was there last night. 2 things: the knee brace he wears I swear is the bulkiest i’ve ever seen an athlete wear, and I think one of his legs may actually be longer than the other.
His legs are different length. I think some say that it is a contributing factor to his leg problems
It looked like he borrowed one from Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Good to see him back. Seems like a good dude with a lot of bad luck.
I agree. I always hate to see a guy never really get a chance because their own body just won’t hold up.
Was it cold in the building or does he have circulation issues? Just curious because he couldn’t stop blowing into his hands.