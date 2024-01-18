The Dallas Cowboys will not make a coaching change this offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dallas has made the decision to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy, who has established himself as one of the best regular season coaches in the league but has yet to advance past the Divisional Round during his four years at the helm.

This just in: Dallas is not making a head-coaching change and Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is returning for the 2024 season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/GHMJuqdxaT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

McCarthy’s future was up in the air in the aftermath of a shocking Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite entering the game with real aspirations of making a run in the NFC, the Cowboys got ran off of their own field, as the team went down 27-0 and went on to lose, 48-32, after a pair of late touchdowns made the final score look slightly more respectable.

All of this came on the heels of yet another stellar regular season under McCarthy. After going 6-10 during his first year in Dallas, the team has gone 12-5 in each of the last three years. But this has not translated into postseason success, as the team has accrued a 1-3 playoff record with McCarthy at the helm.

With McCarthy returning, the attention in Dallas now turns to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s future, as he’s been linked to a number of head coaching vacancies around the NFL.