Cris Carter Really Sucks At The Ice Bucket Challenge

Senior Editor
08.15.14

I’ve watched this Vine no less than 50 times and like a fine wine, it gets better with age—or something like that. Cris Carter used to say “all I do is catch touchdowns.” Let’s switch that to, “all I do is catch air.” And the fact that loudmouthed Chris Berman was at the receiving end of Carter’s flub? Gold. Pure gold you guys.

By the way, do yourself a favor and read this piece on the Ice Bucket Challenge and please consider donating to ALS.

(via Brian Floyd)

