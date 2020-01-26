Cris Cyborg Made MMA History After Winning The Featherweight Title At Bellator 238

In her Bellator debut, Cris Cyborg achieved MMA history by knocking out Julia Budd in the fourth round of Saturday night’s main event at The Forum in Los Angeles. Unquestionably one of the best to ever step inside the cage, Cyborg became the first fighter to win titles in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and Invicta FC.

Cyborg’s return to the cage against Budd provided a bit of a fresh start and a return to form for the MMA great. After stumbling through the early rounds at times, Cyborg found her groove in the third and ended Budd’s night in the fourth. She unleashed a vicious combination just a minute into the round, showing the hand speed that made her famous and connecting on a leg kick, body shots, blows to the head: all-in-all landing 28 shots in 16 seconds to finish the champ.

This was Cyborg’s first fight since ending her tumultuous run with the UFC. She wrapped up her final fight with the promotion in underwhelming fashion, earning a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer in July 2019. It was her first bout since being on the receiving end of a stunning knockout at the hands of Amanda Nunes, which ended Cyborg’s impressive 21-fight unbeaten streak, with no losses since her debut in 2005.