Can Someone Explain This Man’s Obnoxious Crossfit Workout?

Sir, good morning, how are you? What muscles are you working on today?
Excuse me person with the Germany flag, can you move? I’m trying to dissect what our dear friend is doing here.
Ok, just so we’re clear. You bounce back with the cable in you hand, pick up a weight, fall over, pick yourself back up and do it all over again. Did I get that right?
Solid ab workout right there. Is there a crossfit gym I can perfect this at?
What exactly compelled you to label this as “Crossfit” … although, to be honest, it’s hard to tell the difference between what that guy is doing and Crossfit, but still … A simple Google search would’ve told you otherwise, ya know?
it’s either a click bait headline or he has no idea what crossfit actually is.
The video’s title includes the word “Crossfit.” Although the guy’s workout (or whatever) appears to be something he’s doing to get attention… and he probably knows the person taking the video who doesn’t understand that phones can be turned sideways.
I don’t get the comparison either. One workout is ridiculous looking and dangerously injury causing. The other is some jackass playing with a cable and weight.
Crossfit has become so maligned you can label any clearly misinformed and wacky workout it. I’m not saying it’s right, but that’s the way she goes.
Isaac has some strange vendetta against CrossFit. Using machines at a commercial gym is basically the opposite of CrossFit, but it’s also not the first time he’s applied that label to generic weightlifting or exercising. I’m sure CrossFit headquarters will be excited to know that “CrossFit” has become synonymous with “exercise” on Uproxx.
THERE’S A HEADQUARTERS?!
What the sweet fuck is this? Gym staff had an obligation to shut this shit down immediately. (Maybe they did, it’s a short video, but still.) Meanwhile some poor bastard is sitting in the leg extension machine watching this clown, patiently waiting to do his damn face pulls like a normal human being.
Oh, you lift, bro?
This exercise is still less harmful to your body than a real crossfit routine.
+inifinity @MakingFlowers I love you haha
Frank Reynolds invented Crossfit:
[www.youtube.com]
It’s a god damn goldmine
This looks like generic gym jerk off # eleventy billion. But gotta put that Crossfit tag in there for click bait.
Its about ethics in gym journalism.
Did anyone else think he looked like a chimp when he was hopping back with the plate in his hands? Just a little? No?
Already in gif form:
[media.giphy.com]
[media.giphy.com]
Obviously, your mother doesn’t love you or you’d realize he’s building functional strength. Every loving mommy tethers her son to a leash when they go outside, even if you’re 34 years old, because there are bad people outside.
nicely done.
The guy wearing the Germany flag as workout clothes is by far worse.
I’m not a crossfit fan but this isn’t crossfit. And it depends on what gym you go to. I’ve known some that are the dirt worst but some that have knowledgable people who actually know how to train people.
Hey, Uproxx idiots, this isn’t CrossFit. It’s a regular gym. CrossFit gyms, a.k.a. “boxes” don’t look remotely like this or use machines like this. Get your facts straight.
Shut up, dork.
This has nothing on Euro Training. [youtu.be]