Can Someone Explain This Man’s Obnoxious Crossfit Workout?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sir, good morning, how are you? What muscles are you working on today?

Excuse me person with the Germany flag, can you move? I’m trying to dissect what our dear friend is doing here.

Ok, just so we’re clear. You bounce back with the cable in you hand, pick up a weight, fall over, pick yourself back up and do it all over again. Did I get that right?

Solid ab workout right there. Is there a crossfit gym I can perfect this at?