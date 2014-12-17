‘Cut Him Or Cut Your Wrists’ Is The Nadir Of Jay Cutler Coverage

Ok, listen, we get it. No one likes Jay Cutler right now. He throws a lot of interceptions. He kinda sucks at the football thing. Sure, ok. But calling for suicide seems a tad overboard, especially around the holidays. Be better everyone, especially you Mark Giangreco of ABC 7.

More rapping and less calls of suicide, ok?

Dysfunction junction with so much compunction:The A aron Kromer catastrophe..plus Bulls-BLazers & how's the Captain? Tonite on ABC7 at 10 — MARK GIANGRECO (@MarkGiangreco7) December 13, 2014

[Sports Pickle]