Dak Prescott On Questions About Mike McCarthy’s Future: ‘In That Case, There Should Be About Me As Well’

The Dallas Cowboys came up short in the postseason once again. Despite playing a home game on Sunday afternoon, Dallas ran into some major problems with the high-powered Green Bay Packers offense, as the team’s vaunted defense struggled to get stops while Dak Prescott and the offense could not keep up. As a result, the Packers picked up a 48-32 win to punch their ticket to divisional round.

For a Cowboys team that had legitimate aspirations of rewriting the narrative around their postseason failures, it was a legitimately shocking result, with Jerry Jones summing things up succinctly.

Now, there are big questions surrounding the team’s future, primarily when it comes to head coach Mike McCarthy, who has one year left on his contract. After the game, McCarthy did get one potentially important endorsement, as Prescott responded to a question about McCarthy’s future by turning the camera onto himself.

“He’s been amazing,” Prescott said. “I don’t know how there can be [questions], but I understand the business. In that case, there should be about me as well, honestly. That guy, I’ve had the season that I’ve had because of him, this team has had the success that they’ve had because of him, and I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl. That’s the standard of the league, and damn sure the standard of this place. So, I get it, but add me to the list in that case.”

Prescott did have the best season of his career this year and was in the MVP conversation for much of the season, but before he was able to pad his stats a bit at the end of the game, he struggled against the Packers defense. On the day, Prescott went 41-for-60 for 403 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

