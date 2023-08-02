The Dallas Cowboys are, once again, entering the 2023 NFL season with high expectations. The team is coming off of its second consecutive 12-5 campaign that led to a playoff berth, but for the second year in a row, Dallas lost in the postseason to the San Francisco 49ers in rather embarrassing fashion.

As such, there have been some pretty major changes, particularly on the offensive side of the ball — Ezekiel Elliott got released and the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Dak Prescott, however, is still the team’s starting signal caller, and on Tuesday, things got a little chippy between himself and starting cornerback Trevon Diggs. Following a rep, Diggs got in Prescott’s face and told him to “shut your b*tch ass up,” which led to Prescott gently tossing a ball at him after he turned to run back to the huddle.

Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

This kind of stuff just happens during training camp, and above all else, the Cowboys are probably just happy that things didn’t boil over. They’re probably just as happy that Prescott was able to be out there, because at one point during practice, star pass rusher Micah Parsons was able to get to Prescott. While he looked like he tried to hold up, Parsons stumbled and hit Prescott low.

Micah Parsons sack pic.twitter.com/kvptOz3yPW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

The Cowboys will play their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.