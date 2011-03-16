Dan Snyder Hates Your Support

Update: Dan Snyder is maybe not the nicest and coolest guy to ever run a football team.

In his latest public relations masterstroke, the Redskins owner (who may as well be Mr. Potter from “It’s a Wonderful Life” at this point) has ordered The Washington Post to change the name of its “Redskins Insider” blog because they don’t have a contract or pay the organization to use the name. The famous blog that covers the Redskins will be refferred to as “Football Insider,” at least until The Insider sues them and they end up as “Sport Blog.”

Yesterday, The Post’s Paul Farhi provided an explanation: The Redskins, who have been at the forefront in creating their own multimedia operations, have been aggressive in policing the use and misuse of their “brand” by others. How do you solve this problem? By Googling “Wasington+Redskins+fans” and emasculating all four of the links that pop up. This is especially tough news for Native Americans, who will now have to co-opt “honky” as their racial epithet of choice.

Ask fans of any sports team that has ever existed, and they will tell you invariably that their owner is crazy and the worst, and that they will never win a championship until said person is fired. I’m as guilty of this as the next guy, but at least I can rest comfortably knowing Larry Dolan will never barge in on me in the middle of dinner and sue me for wearing an Indians hat without the expressed written consent of Major League Baseball.