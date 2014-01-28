Dana White Discussed Floyd Mayweather’s Chances In UFC And How Murdered He’d Get

In a story that I swear is not from 1996, here’s an episode of Arsenio about UFC.
UFC President Dana White went on the show on Monday and discussed a variety of things, the most interesting being Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s chances should he leave the worlds of boxing (and show promotion) behind to step into the octagon. Spoiler alert: it involved the word “murder” and a comparison to a guy who thinks he can bring a knife to a guns-and-chains-and-crowbars fight.
C’mon, Dana, Floyd would be fine. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion just beat The Big Show at WWE Royal Rumble. Money Mayweather did that once at a WrestleMania, so it’s all gotta statistically coordinate, right?
In case you’re wondering, here’s an artist’s rendering of a dead Floyd Mayweather.
It’s almost as if Boxing and MMA operate by different rules and specialties which would result in athletes being out of their element in either direction.
Grappler goes into a boxing match, gets knocked out in first round. But you know, that’s not a headline.
Antonio Inoki vs. Muhammad Ali. Google that for some lolz and / or bewildered head-scratching.
I tend to think that there are a bunch of NFL linebackers and boxers, that if they had devoted themselves to MMA from a young age, would beat any current MMA fighter.
The best athletes do not go for MMA.
I think that’s a silly opinion to hold. First of all, quite a few people in the UFC come out of wrestling (real wrestling, not WWE wrestling) and you can’t tell me that All-American collegiate and / or Olympic level wrestlers are not among ‘the best’ athletes.
Also, athleticism and muscle mass does not equal ZOMG MEGA KNOCKOUT POWER!
Plenty of former NFL players have come into the UFC and have been worked over and knocked the fuck out by mid level fighters
I dunno, Stephan Neal beats Lesnar in the NCAA wrestling championship. They are all elite athletes, but I follow the money.
When I say the best, I mean the best in the professional sense. They are all genetic freaks, but Bo Jackson didn’t go for track and field professionally. Tell me someone like Ray Lewis isn’t quicker and stronger than top MMA heavyweights. Put him in a BJJ class when he is a kid and he is a MMA HOFer
So…put Ray Lewis in a batting cage when he’s a kid and he’s a MLB HoFer, too? I think you’re mistaking general athleticism for sport-specific skill.