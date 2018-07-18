One of the best defensive players of his generation announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Darrelle Revis — who suited up for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs over the course of his 11-year stint in the league — posted a letter to his Twitter account in which he wrote that his career has come to an end.
In his letter, Revis thanked those in the sport who “made a significant impact in my life” and waxed poetically about what the game of football meant to him. To close, Revis tied everything together by proclaiming “Long live Revis Island.”
