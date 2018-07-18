Former All-Pro Cornerback Darrelle Revis Announced His Retirement From The NFL

07.18.18

One of the best defensive players of his generation announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Darrelle Revis — who suited up for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs over the course of his 11-year stint in the league — posted a letter to his Twitter account in which he wrote that his career has come to an end.

In his letter, Revis thanked those in the sport who “made a significant impact in my life” and waxed poetically about what the game of football meant to him. To close, Revis tied everything together by proclaiming “Long live Revis Island.”

