Golf Announcer David Feherty Just Dropped A Hilarious Line At The PGA Championship

Senior Editor
08.08.14 5 Comments

David Feherty may very well by the best color commentator in sports no one knows about. The 55-year-old Northern Irishman delivered this epic one-liner during the PGA Championship as one golfer received chiropractic treatment.

“Is that legal in Kentucky?”

I would like Ian Darke and David Feherty to follow me around, commenting on every mundane aspect of my life. That’s my one wish. Also, x-ray vision but I don’t want to get greedy now.

Around The Web

TAGSDavid FehertyPGA Championshipvines

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP