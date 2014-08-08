Golf Announcer David Feherty Just Dropped A Hilarious Line At The PGA Championship

David Feherty may very well by the best color commentator in sports no one knows about. The 55-year-old Northern Irishman delivered this epic one-liner during the PGA Championship as one golfer received chiropractic treatment.

“Is that legal in Kentucky?”

I would like Ian Darke and David Feherty to follow me around, commenting on every mundane aspect of my life. That’s my one wish. Also, x-ray vision but I don’t want to get greedy now.