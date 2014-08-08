Golf Announcer David Feherty Just Dropped A Hilarious Line At The PGA Championship

David Feherty may very well by the best color commentator in sports no one knows about. The 55-year-old Northern Irishman delivered this epic one-liner during the PGA Championship as one golfer received chiropractic treatment.
“Is that legal in Kentucky?”
I would like Ian Darke and David Feherty to follow me around, commenting on every mundane aspect of my life. That’s my one wish. Also, x-ray vision but I don’t want to get greedy now.
Who doesn’t know about David Feherty?! His show on the Golf Channel is great every time I watch it.
Feherty is a great raconteur. He is often more entertaining than the golf itself.
JK. I agree about Feherty. And I finally know what the word raconteur means.
X-Ray vision would only be good if you can turn it on and off at will. If you were stuck in the on position constantly… double-edged sword man, double edged sword.
You know, after thinking about it for awhile, I agree. I want invisibility instead.