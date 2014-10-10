DeAndre Hopkins Gave Up On Life At The End Of Last Night’s Game

People in the know call this a “business decision.” I’ll just go ahead and say DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t about that life. Late in the 4th quarter with the Texans driving to take the lead, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick fumbled the ball. Cue Hopkins (#10).
“Is this worth an injury? Nah. Forget it” ~DeAndre Hopkins
Dabo was telling him telepathically
[i65.photobucket.com]
I can’t say I really blame him. The Texans were already facing an uphill climb, they were out of timeouts, and he probably only had a 33% chance of recovering the ball. I imagine this might have played out differently if this had been a playoff game.
Ha! The Texans in a playoff game!
Ah! The Texans in a playoff game! (crying)
– Signed, A Bengal Fan.
Shit, the real offender last night was the entirety of Houston’s special teams when the Colts did that surprise onside kick. The kicker just casually strolled ten yards and knelt down to scoop the ball up with all the urgency of me when I pick up my dog’s shit.
There wasn’t a Texan within fifteen feet of him when he fell on the ball. Great googly moogly.
That ain’t giving up on life.
This is giving up on life:
[replygif.net]
There’s never a bad time for a Team America gif.
He looks like he was thinking about trying to “scoop and score.” Which, to be fair, was probably the best shot the Texans had at actually winning.
This happened with 1:51 left to go in the 4th quarter. They had pleeeeenty of time to put together an actual drive. Dude just didn’t want to get hit.
@Silent Mic Unless JJ Watt was going to take the snap for the Texans, 1:51 might as well have been 15:00 with Fitzpatrick under the helm
That right there is the comment of a bandwagoner, tossing out buzzwords like JJ Watt to try and pretend like they know what they’re talking about. Johnson was on fire, despite the fumble, and you always have a reliable go-to with Foster. Not to mention the fact that the Colts’ defense sucks major dick this year, and they had a real shot, Fitzpatrick or not.
There’s a reason every NFL team regularly runs 2-minute drills….like for when you have 1:51 on the clock.
The Colts defense sucks this year? We’re getting sacks and takeaways and stopping the run better than we have since we had Bob Sanders at his prime. I wouldn’t really expect a non-Colts fan to notice that, though. We’ve been dealing with a less than mediocre defense for years. We can all see the insane improvement this year…
If I were a fan of this mythical football team, I wouldn’t exist. . . or I’d be mad. But from an outsider’s point of view, I don’t blame him.
For who, for what? – Ricky Waters
Even if he had recovered it Ryan Fitzpatrick (Harvard) was just going to fumble it again or throw an interception on the next play.