DeAndre Hopkins Gave Up On Life At The End Of Last Night’s Game

10.10.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

People in the know call this a “business decision.” I’ll just go ahead and say DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t about that life. Late in the 4th quarter with the Texans driving to take the lead, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick fumbled the ball. Cue Hopkins (#10).

“Is this worth an injury? Nah. Forget it” ~DeAndre Hopkins

TAGSBLOOPERSDeAndre HopkinsHOUSTON TEXANSvines

