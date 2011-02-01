DeAndre Jordan Ruins Jon Brockman Not Once, But Twice

That exasperated look you see above belongs to Jon Brockman of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was the unfortunate victim of not one, but two humiliating plays by the same player, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers. Click below to see Brockman as the receiving end of an absolutely brutal dunk, then get called for an offensive foul right after you’ve already been wiped on the hardwood. All he can do is smile and try not to go crazy.





The Los Angeles Clippers won, in case you cared, and I’m sure you were very surprised that I wrote a post about a Clippers player dunking and his name didn’t rhyme with “Schmake Schmiffin.” I’ve got a bit of versatility.