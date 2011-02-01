DeAndre Jordan Ruins Jon Brockman Not Once, But Twice

#Los Angeles Clippers #Dunks #NBA
02.01.11 8 years ago 7 Comments

That exasperated look you see above belongs to Jon Brockman of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was the unfortunate victim of not one, but two humiliating plays by the same player, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers. Click below to see Brockman as the receiving end of an absolutely brutal dunk, then get called for an offensive foul right after you’ve already been wiped on the hardwood. All he can do is smile and try not to go crazy.

The Los Angeles Clippers won, in case you cared, and I’m sure you were very surprised that I wrote a post about a Clippers player dunking and his name didn’t rhyme with “Schmake Schmiffin.” I’ve got a bit of versatility.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Dunks#NBA
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANDUNKSJON BROCKMANLos Angeles ClippersMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP