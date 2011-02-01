DeAndre Jordan Ruins Jon Brockman Not Once, But Twice

That exasperated look you see above belongs to Jon Brockman of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was the unfortunate victim of not one, but two humiliating plays by the same player, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers. Click below to see Brockman as the receiving end of an absolutely brutal dunk, then get called for an offensive foul right after you’ve already been wiped on the hardwood. All he can do is smile and try not to go crazy.
The Los Angeles Clippers won, in case you cared, and I’m sure you were very surprised that I wrote a post about a Clippers player dunking and his name didn’t rhyme with “Schmake Schmiffin.” I’ve got a bit of versatility.
white guy=2 left feet
Clippers? Are you sure? Last time I saw flopping that egregious it was the Spurs.
I ruined his father Kent Brockman 3 times. What of it?
When the commentator says “beautifully setup by Bledsoe to DJ” I thought it was young Vince McMahon calling the action. Maybe its just the booze
Uhhh yeah, brutally flopping is really “ruining” him
Please. Brockman’s covering 2 guys on that play. Someone’s not doing his job defensively.
God basketball is such a pussy sport. Let’s see how “awesome” these dunks would really be if the defensive players were allowed to play a little contact.
I’m not sure how it can be called a sport, when the only requirement needed is height.
But without the NBA, there would be a hell of a lot more welfare cheques being handed out from the government