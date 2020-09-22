On Monday, Jackson State University announced Deion Sanders as their new head football coach with the exact amount of fanfare one would expect for “Coach Prime.”

Sanders held a press conference on Tuesday and alluded to having assembled a coaching staff that features 84 years of NFL playing and coaching experience, noting that the staff has been together for “months” and has already worked through some installs via Zoom for offense, defense and special teams.

As for who will be part of that star-studded coaching staff at JSU, a report from Joe Cook indicates Warren Sapp and Terrell Owens will headline the names joining the Hall of Famer in Jackson, with plenty of former NFL players and coaches filling out the staff that looks to make Jackson State a power in the SWAC once again.

BREAKING: According to sources Deion Sanders coaching will be

Jason Phillips-Off. Coordinator

Terrell Owens WR Coach

Warren Sapp Def. Line Coach

Dennis Thurman-Def. Coordinator

Mario Edwards Sr-Defensive Backs Coach

JSU holdovers TC Taylor and Otis Ridley also on staff — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 22, 2020

However, Sanders quickly responded that list was wrong on Twitter — although, it should be noted, initial reports of Sanders being the coach at Jackson State were also denied vehemently.

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG! This is how junk gets started. Not a good way to get started with me. #CoachPrime WOW https://t.co/oybVbOoTSe — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) September 22, 2020

As Sanders noted in his presser, there are still some things to workout with getting his staff all together, with some of them currently employed by other schools, but it’s clear that JSU and Coach Prime are trying to make a name for the program immediately. We’ll have to wait to see what the final list of names is, but one would assume they will draw plenty of attention from recruits whatever the group is given Sanders’ explanation of their credentials. That’s always the first step to building a powerhouse program, but from there it will be incumbent on Sanders and company to develop those players and have an identity as a team to make the most out of this initial rush of attention and spotlight on the Tigers.