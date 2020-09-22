Getty Image
Sports

Deion Sanders Denied A Report Terrell Owens And Warren Sapp Are Joining His Staff

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

On Monday, Jackson State University announced Deion Sanders as their new head football coach with the exact amount of fanfare one would expect for “Coach Prime.”

Sanders held a press conference on Tuesday and alluded to having assembled a coaching staff that features 84 years of NFL playing and coaching experience, noting that the staff has been together for “months” and has already worked through some installs via Zoom for offense, defense and special teams.

As for who will be part of that star-studded coaching staff at JSU, a report from Joe Cook indicates Warren Sapp and Terrell Owens will headline the names joining the Hall of Famer in Jackson, with plenty of former NFL players and coaches filling out the staff that looks to make Jackson State a power in the SWAC once again.

However, Sanders quickly responded that list was wrong on Twitter — although, it should be noted, initial reports of Sanders being the coach at Jackson State were also denied vehemently.

As Sanders noted in his presser, there are still some things to workout with getting his staff all together, with some of them currently employed by other schools, but it’s clear that JSU and Coach Prime are trying to make a name for the program immediately. We’ll have to wait to see what the final list of names is, but one would assume they will draw plenty of attention from recruits whatever the group is given Sanders’ explanation of their credentials. That’s always the first step to building a powerhouse program, but from there it will be incumbent on Sanders and company to develop those players and have an identity as a team to make the most out of this initial rush of attention and spotlight on the Tigers.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×