The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Denver Broncos

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Denver Broncos are coming off of a disappointing 2022 campaign that say them finish last in the division despite trading a haul of first round picks for Russell Wilson (77 OVR), who struggled mightily in his first year in Denver. As a result, the Broncos have a new head coach in Sean Payton who is being tasked with crafting an offense that Wilson can thrive in again, with Jerry Jeudy (83 OVR) and Courtland Sutton (82 OVR) as his top receiving threats. The Madden player ratings folks have the Broncos as solid, but unspectacular, across the board on offense, while the defensive side has a pair of stars in the secondary with Patrick Surtain II (94 OVR) and Justin Simmons (92 OVR) but a bit of questionable depth beyond them. Still, success for Denver starts (like most teams) at the quarterback position and requires Wilson to return to form and play well above his preseason rating.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Broncos, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Russell Wilson: 77

Jarrett Stidham: 62

Ben DiNucci: 54

RB

Javonte Williams: 82

Samaje Perine: 78

Tyler Badie: 68

Tony Jones Jr: 66

FB

Michael Burton: 71

WR

Jerry Jeudy: 83

Courtland Sutton: 82

Tim Patrick: 80

KJ Hamler: 75

Marvin Mims Jr: 74

Marquez Callaway: 72

Kendall Hinton: 70

Montrell Washington: 68

Lil’Jordan Humphrey: 66

Jalen Virgil: 62

Brandon Johnson: 61

TE

Greg Dulcich: 74

Adam Trautman: 72

Chris Manhertz: 70

Albert Okwuegbunam: 69

Tommy Hudson: 62

Mitchell Fraboni: 32

LT

Garett Bolles: 81

Cameron Fleming: 74

Christian DiLauro: 54

RT

Mike McGlinchey: 80

Isaiah Prince: 62

Quinn Bailey: 55

LG

Ben Powers: 81

Williams Sherman: 60

RG

Quinn Meinerz: 78

Luke Wattenberg: 63

C

Lloyd Cushenberry III: 72

Alex Forsyth: 63

Kyle Fuller: 59

DT

DJ Jones: 78

Mike Purcell: 73

Elijah Garcia: 64

Jordan Jackson: 64

LE

Eyioma Uwazurike: 65

Jonathan Harris: 60

RE

Zach Allen: 79

Matt Hennigsen: 66

LOLB

Randy Gregory: 83

Jonathon Cooper: 72

Thomas Incoom: 62

Aaron Patrick: 61

MLB

Josey Jewell: 80

Alex Singleton: 79

Drew Sanders: 72

Jonas Griffith: 72

Justin Strnad: 64

ROLB

Frank Clark: 76

Baron Browning: 75

Nik Bonitto: 70

CB

Patrick Surtain II: 94

K’Waun Williams: 76

Damarri Mathis: 72

Riley Moss: 70

Tremon Smith: 69

Essang Bassey: 66

Faion Hicks: 64

Delonte Hood: 61

SS

Kareem Jackson: 78

PJ Locke: 68

JL Skinner: 66

Delarrin Turner-Yell: 65

FS

Justin Simmons: 92

Caden Sterns: 73

K

Elliott Fry: 64

P

Riley Dixon: 75