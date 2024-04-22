The Denver Broncos long-awaited new uniforms were revealed on Monday and, well, they’re not very good.

Introducing … the Mile High Collection™️ pic.twitter.com/ca81sGbkGl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

They look like a college team’s uniform, as the navy/orange is a very popular color set in the NCAA ranks. Fans quickly made jokes about how they looked like UTSA, Virginia, Syracuse, Illinois, and others. They are just a very uninspired uniform set, and the white helmet is particularly not good with the all-navy uniforms. What makes the rebrand even more frustrating is that they did add one truly elite uniform to their look, with these spectacular throwbacks.

This is all anyone wanted the Broncos to do, and it’s almost worse that they added these as a fourth alternate, just to prove that they can make a great uniform and chose to actively not do so with the other three. If all they had done was make this their color scheme going forward, with a helmet, jersey, and pant in all three colors that they could mix and match, it would’ve immediately been one of the five best uniforms in the NFL.

Instead, Denver will wear three uninspiring attempts at a modern design most of the season and one great throwback a couple times a year. I would guess that the retro jersey will outsell the other three by a large amount, and I feel like it’s not too late to just pivot to the throwbacks exclusively.