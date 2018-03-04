Deontay Wilder Scored Another Spectacular Knockout Finish To Retain Against Luis Ortiz

03.03.18

Deontay Wilder (40-0-0, 39 KOs) faced Luis Ortiz (28-1-0, 24 KOs) on Saturday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center as he put his undefeated record and WBC heavyweight title on the line once again. His seventh title defense proved to be his most difficult, but as he had in 38 of his 39 professional wins coming into the fight, his unreal power proved to be too much for King Kong.

Ortiz controlled the fight early and it appeared as though Wilder was a bit wary of letting his hands go for fear of the possible counter from the powerful Ortiz. Most had the challenger ahead on the cards in the early rounds, but the champ battled back with a thunderous knockdown in the fifth.

