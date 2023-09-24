derek carr injury
Derek Carr Went To The Locker Room With A Right Shoulder Injury After A Sack

The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a good start to the season with a 2-0 record thanks in large part to them having one of the (if not the) best defenses in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball they’re led by Derek Carr, who may not be among the NFL’s elite at quarterback, but certainly gives the Saints a competent and quality veteran starter to manage the offense and play complementary ball alongside their defense. On Sunday, the Saints put forth their best half of football thus far, taking a 17-0 lead on the road in Green Bay at the break. The defense contributed one of the touchdowns with Carr providing the other, and it looked in the mid-third as though the Saints would be cruising to a win and the good vibes of a 3-0 start.

However, on a third down dropback, Carr got slung to the ground by Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary, slamming onto his throwing shoulder, where he would stay down on the ground and receive attention from the training staff.

Carr would eventually walk off the field and to the locker room for X-rays on that shoulder, with the Saints officially ruling him as questionable with a shoulder injury.

That meant Jameis Winston was inserted under center for the next drive, with the Saints at least having the luxury of having one of the best backups in the league still on their roster. However, the Saints organization and fans will be waiting nervously for an update on Carr’s health, as he took a nasty hit on that shoulder when he was thrown violently to the ground, and losing him for an extended period would be highly unfortunate.

UPDATE: Carr was ruled out with a shoulder injury later in the second half.

