Derrick Lewis (21-5) was well on his way to what was likely a decision loss before a feint left jab opened up his hail mary right hand for the TKO victory against Alexander Volkov (30-7) at UFC 229.

That victory — which was captured with just 11 seconds remaining in the fight — led to one of the more memorable post-match interviews in recent memory, which involved the heavyweight contender taking his pants off immediately after winning the bout.