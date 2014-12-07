Derrick Rose Wore A T-Shirt That Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’ During Pregame Warm-Ups

Derrick Rose has not been known to make sociopolitical statements, but he did on Saturday night prior to the Bulls-Warriors game at the United Center. During warm-ups, Rose wore a t-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front, referring to the last words of Eric Garner, a Staten Island man who died last summer after NYC police officer Daniel Pantaleo placed him in a chokehold.
People all over the country have been protesting a grand jury’s decision earlier this week to not prosecute Pantaleo, but Rose’s t-shirt still comes as a surprise as he has not been known in the past to make statements that are non-basketball related.
Of course this also comes on the heels of St. Louis Rams players exiting their tunnel prior to their game last week with a “hands up, don’t shoot” gesture in reference to the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson.
In before the haters and trolls…good for him
I thought it was a reference to broken ribs, or sports induced asthma, or bronchitis, or whatever the fuck will keep him from playing this week.
I make millions of dollars every year, so I’m gonna click “like”. That’ll show ’em.
Loving the Disney font.
‘Cause he knows what REALLY happened.
This particular police brutality is entirely on camera and viral, actually.
Dope. Wish more NBAers would rock these shirts during warmups.
Maybe hes giving everybody a heads up to the next pussying that keeps him from finishing
Come again?
Rose grew up in Engelwood, Chicago. He had the nickname of “pooh bear” cause he always fled from the court to his home if he heard gun shots. He has perspective. Most of you dont.
Sorry this isnt deadspin, every comment doesnt need to be a clever quip.
His shirt needs to read. “I can’t stay healthy”
Honestly, I have full respect for anyone with a high public profile who’s willing to take a stand on important issues. Even more so if they’re taken the time to educate themselves on the details of the issue. It’s really important that people not be afraid to speak their mind these days. The fear that you’ll lose whatever you hold dear (your job, your popularity, etc. etc.) by speaking out is as effective, if not more so, than government persecution in silencing opinion.
Good for him. More athletes should get the balls to stand up against the racism this government silently promotes.
I thought it had something to do with asthmatics lol
Would have doubly LOL’d if it read; “I can’t breath”
No sir, no you can’t