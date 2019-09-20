The shocking death of rapper Nipsey Hussle earlier this year has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and friends alike, and the way the sports world has mourned has been particularly interesting. Hussle had big fans and friends in the sports world, from LeBron James and a number of NBA players to others in the NFL, including DeSean Jackson.

Though gone in tragedy, Hussle’s impact remains. Earlier this week, James posted a message about him on Instagram while wearing something from Hussle’s Marathon Clothing line. And other athletes have used their platform to elevate the message Hussle conveyed through his charitable works and beliefs.

The latest is Philadelphia Eagles wide-out DeSean Jackson, who has partnered with NFL Auctions to put game-worn cleats up for bid each week in an effort to raise money for a charity in Hussle’s name.

Jackson’s Week 1 cleats were sold on Monday, and each week will bring a new chance to get your own pair of custom-made designs honoring the late rapper.

“Our players are extremely philanthropic and are very thoughtful about the causes that are near and dear to their heart,” Alexis Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation, told Uproxx by phone. “It’s really great that they are able to use our platform to be able to help support those causes.”

Gallagher noted a similar auction this season was designed around game-worn cleats from Drew Brees, but NFL Auctions hasn’t done anything like a season-long auction to benefit the same cause. Each pair of Jackson’s cleats will be different custom designs, and each week is a new chance to win a pair at auction.

“The funds raised from NFL Auctions will benefit the Nipsey Hussle Family Foundation, which is Neighborhood Nip Foundation,” Gallagher said, noting that Jackson is adding an extra personal touch to the fundraiser. “DeSean is going to personally match all proceeds raised and then will donate those funds to Nipsey’s children.”