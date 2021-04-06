Deshaun Watson is facing nearly two dozen lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual harassment and assault in recent years. One therapist who has not filed a lawsuit against Watson spoke recently with Sports Illustrated about her own experience with Watson in which he displayed inappropriate behavior similar to that detailed in the numerous lawsuits, and on Tuesday, the first woman to file a lawsuit against Watson spoke publicly for the first time.

Ashley Solis spoke at a press conference, reading from a prepared statement in which she detailed her “nightmare” experience with Watson and how it has impacted her life going forward. She said Watson is her assaulter and harasser, and that he has “tainted a profession in which I take enormous pride,” noting that she has had to cut sessions short because of anxiety after Watson exposed himself to her and touched her with his penis during a session last March.

“I know a lot of you are probably wondering who I was, or if I even existed. I’m not afraid anymore,” Solis said. “People say that I’m doing this just for money. That is false. I’ve come forward now so Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman.”

Solis announced that she will also be filing a criminal complaint against Watson, the second woman to do so, as not all of those who have filed civil lawsuits have filed a criminal complaint as well. While Solis was the only one to speak at the press conference, Lauren Baxley attached her name publicly to the allegations and had a statement read on her behalf, which detailed a similar experience to Solis. Baxley’s statement called Watson a “predator with power,” via the Washington Post, and noted that his actions with these women have “poisoned” any good he’s done otherwise.