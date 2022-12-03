deuce vaughn
ESPN
Sports

Deuce Vaughn Sat A TCU Defender Down With A Disgusting Cut On This Touchdown Run

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Kansas State Wildcats are trying to get a measure of revenge on TCU and ruin their perfect season on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats and the undefeated Horned Frogs are squaring off in the Big 12 championship game, which doubles as a rematch of a game that TCU won in Fort Worth earlier this year.

If the Wildcats are able to go on to win the game, the fine folks in Manhattan are going to discuss this touchdown run by standout running back Deuce Vaughn for years to come. While facing a second-and-5 from right near midfield, Kansas State called on their standout running back to make a big play. Vaughn managed to hit a gigantic hole that let him pick up the first down, and then did a whole heck of a lot more, which included embarrassing a TCU defender with one of the nastiest jukes that you will see this season.

Sticking your foot in the ground to hit a hole like this is impressive enough, but doing this in the open field to sit an opposing player down on your way to the end zone is just spectacular. The 44-yard touchdown put the Wildcats up, 28-17, and was the first time that Vaughn picked up six on the afternoon.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×