Dez Bryant Called Someone A ‘Fat Girl’ On Twitter, Should Probably Get Better Insults

As perhaps the best player on one of the most visible franchises in the NFL and an avid Twitter user, Dez Bryant gets a lot of compliments. We know this because Dez likes to let us know — his timeline is filled with compliments that he’s re-tweeted. But he has to get his fair share of insults too, right? The Dallas Cowboys may be “America’s Team,” but far more people dislike them than root for him. That’s what makes it so surprising that Dez went after a Twitter user who accused him of being “corny” (burn) by calling her fat. That’s mean, Dez! And not creative at all.
After user ATribe Called Breast (excellent Twitter name, by the way) threw down the other, other c-word — without even mentioning Bryant directly, by the way — Dez was within his Twitter rights to make a comeback at her (we do love athletes clowning on trolls here). But calling someone fat is not clever, and it’s never called for. And was that a threat, too? Just because it’s punctuated by a “lol” doesn’t make it any less dark when a powerful athlete threatens a woman. ATribe was incredulous herself:
The reason we’re viewing this through Bryant’s own re-tweets is that his target has made her account private, which is probably a wise move. Regardless of who’s in the wrong, one side of this exchange has millions of fans, and the other side doesn’t, so ATribe was probably either already being harrassed or was anticipating it. What is surprising is that Dez hasn’t deleted those tweets (yet). It’s not a good look for him, and I’m sure someone will tell him that before long.
… but she is fat?
“Calling someone fat is never called for”
I can’t articulate the number of ways this sentence is horrible.
Remember how we used to treat obesity as a correctable public health issue with a very, very obvious solution? And then we just gave up and said “whatever, now it’s a lifestyle choice” because Internet psuedo-science has found it’s impossible to eat better and exercise more?
Agreed. What he said was grade school but being fat is not the same as being a minority. Let’s not make fat acceptance a thing. Being called fat sucks (I personally know), but it physically hurts more.
I’m torn about this – you’re absolutely right that obesity and being fat is a genuine health concern that can be remedied by better decision making in the majority of cases. On the other hand, statistically speaking, the US healthcare and retirement system will be better off if more people die prematurely. With smoking rates declining, there needs to be something to knock a few years off here and there.
Let’s face it. When someone drops the Fat Bomb. It’s not “you’re so fat that it’s a hazard to your health!” It’s usually “you’re fat and ugly and I cat stand to look at you.”
I was a fat kid. Being called fat hurst like a sonofabitch. If he wanted to get under her skin and she’s heavy, I’m sure it hurt.
Don’t troll, lest ye be trolled.
Every time I see an article like this it feels like the problem isn’t that someone insulted another it’s that they insulted them in a way that’s not allowed. As a society I’d like to think most have us have agreed that insults based on race are not cool, but since when did we decide that insults based on physical descriptions are off limits. She described him as “corny” most people would agree that is an insult right? He in turn insulted her by calling her fat. They both described each other in insulting ways. Why is one any worse than the other? Is it because of “shaming”??? It’s because of “shaming” isn’t it? People need to fuck right off with the “shaming” nonsense.