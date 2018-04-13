The Cowboys Have Released Former All-Pro Wideout Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is on the lookout for a new team. The Dallas Cowboys released the Pro Bowl wide receiver on Friday in a somewhat surprising move.

The move is billed as a cap-saving measure, Bryant has not performed up to the heights he reached earlier in his career. Bryant was an All-Pro in 2014, with a career-high 16 touchdowns on 88 catches for 1320 yards.

Last season, Bryant had just six scores and 69 catches for 838 yards. Comparing his expected 2018 salary of $16.5 million to others in the league made it clear to the Cowboys they need to move on.

