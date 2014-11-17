Did The Officials Get This Controversial Call Right In Yesterday’s Lions-Cardinals Game?

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew had a rough day in the desert. I think we can all agree on that. Throughout yesterday’s game, the crew repeatedly missed obvious holding calls, and on three separate occasions gave questionable spots to the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. Many on Twitter, myself included, questioned the competency of the crew.
But spotting the ball is an inexact science. In some cases, we’re talking about 2-3 inches max (sorry ladies). I want to kill Boger for it as a fan, but I also realize that it’s near impossible to get every spot right during a game. So for now, let’s ignore that. Let’s instead talk about a possible misinterpretation of a crucial play in the 4th quarter.
In short, Arizona punted the ball and was close to downing it at the 1-yard line when Detroit’s Jeremy Ross scooped it up and ran in the other direction.
This is a legal play. Until the ball is officially “downed” by the kicking team and until there is a whistle, the ball is live. Detroit was given the ball near midfield and all was right in the world. But wait, Arizona’s Bruce Arians threw a challenge flag. He claimed there was possession by the Cards at the one-yard line. Instantaneous possession but possession all the same.
Now, as many of you know, the play was overturned on review and the Lions were given the ball on the 1. A huge shift in momentum for the Cards. To his credit, FOX officiating guru Mike Pereira weighed in on air and disagreed with Boger.
“Listen, you always allow for that and you allow him to toss the ball back into the field of play to keep it from going into the end zone. That’s part of that process. So I really don’t agree with that call.”
Pereira brings up a good point here. If possession is established, why then do players throw the ball back into play? Why isn’t there an automatic whistle? Furthermore, how is possession defined here? Is it the same as a catch? If so, you could argue that the player didn’t possess the ball long enough and in fact, bobbled it.
To break it down further, Arizona was in contact with the ball for 9 frames (at 30 frames/sec) or O.3 seconds. Can you see an official ruling that as a catch for an offensive team? Of course not.
This was either a really bad interpretation of possession or a bad rule in general. For what it’s worth, Dean Blandino, the NFL’s VP of officiating weighed in on Twitter.
What do you think? Did the NFL get it right?
Maybe
Heres the thing: This has consistently been ALLOWED when defenders do it to pin the ball inside the 5. So there are 2 possible scenarios: It was called correctly, and Refs have been incorrectly calling these down-inside-the-5 plays for YEARS. Or this crew got it wrong. No one cares what the rule says, they just want consistency. It’s why people hate pass-interference calls so much, because they are difficult to call with consistency.
I just can’t believe they’ve been calling it wrong for years. That’s just not possible.
Pereira nailed it, its about “how you define possession”. For years, this has been defined as NOT possession, which is consistent with other facets of the game, like receiving. Booger went and made up his own definition, and since he is one of the worst officiators in the game, no surprise there. You can defend what Booger did by saying he had possession, even when hundreds of times you’ve previously said that kind of a grab isn’t possession. Essentially, the league has no issue being hypocritical.
It’s kind of funny that the Lions keep having the definition of possessing the ball yanked out from under them. The Calvin Johnson rule in 2010, and now the Jerome Boger rule in 2014.
^ this dude knows whats up. I said this in the bar to the person next to me. If that was a pass play, we all know it wouldn’t be possession but for some reason this half a second counts?
No one would really care if Stanton hadn’t choked. There were too many wasted opportunities and zero td’s.
Stafford, not Stanton.
Oh, turds.
and then an almost identical situation occurred in the pats/colts game, and the call there seemed to disagree with this one.
“But spotting the ball is an inexact science. In some cases, we’re talking about 2-3 inches max”
Which is fine, most of the time. But when they spotted the ball a YARD SHORT on the Ebron catch, and then stuck with the horrible spot even after reviewing it, they should’ve been handed pink slips.
And the punt return…man, that just seems shady to me. I hate saying or even thinking that something is up, but why on earth would Arians get the idea that his challenge would be successful? 99% of people watching that game thought the ball was going to end up at the Arizona 46, and he’s banking one of his timeouts on the refs calling that push from the end zone a downed kick?
Still, incompetent refs aside, can’t win many games when your high powered offense plays conservative garbage most of the time and only starts getting aggressive when the game is almost over.
I was at this game yesterday. I too was surprised that the refs reversed the original call. But if the refs were only using slow motion video to determine possession, then I see why the ball was spotted on the 1 yard line. I never thought there was enough video evidence to overturn the call. Even if the ball was spotted at midfield, I still don’t think Ithe Lions were going to score a touchdown on the Cardinals defense yesterday.
Punting teams do not have to posses the ball on a punt they just have to touch it. The punting team touched the ball his feet were outside of the endzone.
That’s half right. They have to down the ball. Merely touching it isn’t good enough.
@Hyrax either way I feel it was the right call. The only mistake I see is that a whistle was not blown.
But here’s the problem with saying it was the right call (at least in terms of how the rule usually plays out on the field). Say the Cardinals player continues to hold onto the ball and falls back across the goal line, they would have made it a touchback. This is how I have always seen it called, and it presumes possession was not established at the one yard line. If it’s not possession in that situation, then it is not possession in this one either.
The Lion made a smart play, because once the punting team has touched the ball, it’s pretty much a free play. Even if the returner fumbles, you can always go back to where it was initially touched by the punting team.
I don’t think it was the right call, because everyone except that officiating crew and the NFL damage control thinks it was the wrong call. And even the officiating crew seemed unsure, because as you pointed out, they didn’t blow the play dead.
I’ve never seen a 0.3 second, bobbled catch of a ball called possession. If it was ever called that way, you’d never see the kicking team desperately trying to toss the ball back into play before their momentum carried them into the end zone, which is what happened yesterday. They’d just touch it and not worry about it.
Oh, I actually forgot about that.
I guess the Cards are making up for decades of bad luck with incredible good luck this season. They’ve only played two good teams on the road this season (Denver which was their one loss and they played in Dallas against a Romo-less Cowboys) and they get this gift from the refs on this punt return. The Cards still have to play Seattle twice and the Rams & 49ers on the road. So we’ll see if they’re luck hold out.
I can’t say all of these calls cost us the game, still gotta get the ball in the endzone, but that sure was a lot of pivotal plays that went against the Lions
His nickname is Sassy Black Ref, not “good black ref”. The good black ref was Mike Carey.
Here’s the thing. If that Cardinals player had not tossed the ball back toward the field, had he fallen into the end zone with the ball in his possession, then – under this interpretation of the rule – it would not have been a touchback.
But we all know that’s not the case. Any football fan has seen it many times. A player’s momentum carries him into the end zone while in possession of the ball; that’s a touchback. So then, this B.S. about the ball being dead the minute the player touches if pure crap.
No matter how they try to double talk their way into making this the correct call, they got it wrong ! Is it any wonder The Bleacher Report ranks Jerome Boger (along with Jeff Triplett) as incompetent ?
But of course, the bigger problem is that video review of calls made by the officials isn’t really about getting the calls correct. Its about finding something in the video to justify the call that was made on the field – to cover their own zebra striped butts ! Only when there’s no possible way to cover up a blown call will the zebras admit a mistake and overturn their infallable (just ask them) judgement.