The Dime Podcast Ep. 47: The Puntcast Takes Over For Week 1 Of College Football

#DIME Podcast #College Football
Associate Editor
08.30.18

Getty Image / Uproxx

Hello, friends, and welcome back to the Dime Pod. This week’s edition of the Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) eschews basketball for the most part and, instead, decides to focus on the opening weekend of college football. Add in that Martin Rickman is abroad and the only thing that makes sense is to turn this joint into a Puntcast.

This week, Robby Kalland is joined by Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) and Chip Patterson (@Chip_Patterson) to help you navigate the wild world of college football wagering. Here’s this week’s pod, with what you can expect to hear after the jump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLDime Podcast

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 7 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP