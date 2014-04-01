Dirk Nowitzki Gave Conan O'Brien The Texas Citizenship Test

Conan O’Brien has taken his show to Dallas this week, and he’s such an expert on my home state of Texas now that he’s willing to take our citizenship test and become an honorary Texan. The test was administered by Dallas Mavericks star/Dr. Satan Dirk Nowitzki, one of only a few men accredited to give such a test on the fly.

Questions include “what are my NBA nickname?” (he would’ve accepted “The Berlin Tall”) and “What is the leading cause of heart attacks in Texas?” (“Tony Romo”). There’s also a lightning round of photos Conan has to identify as being a player from the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Cowboys or San Antonio Spurs that requires not only a deep knowledge of the state’s sports history, but the ability to discern who Walker: Texas Ranger is and why he’s kicking Tony Parker in the face.

Conan should buck the trend and stay in Texas from April-February instead of just being here in March like everyone else.

via Team Coco