DK Metcalf has already emerged in his second season as one of the NFL’s most terrifying threats from the wide receiver position. The massive receiver with blazing speed fell to the bottom of the second round in 2019, where the Seahawks scooped him up and he has since played with the edge of a man who believed himself to be slighted by every other team in the league.

Metcalf’s size makes him incredibly difficult to bring down one-on-one, while his speed allows him to get separation downfield on even the best of corners (and even when there isn’t a lot of separation, he can go up and win 50/50 balls). Playing with arguably the best deep ball thrower in the league in Russell Wilson certainly helps Metcalf reach his full potential, but the work he’s put in to become a complete receiver this quickly has been wildly impressive.

Monday night saw Metcalf put up his latest sensational performance, catching 10 passes for 177 yards against the Eagles, setting a new career-high for yardage in the process. After the game, Metcalf, said he had plenty of motivation going into the game, thanks in part to comments Eagles DC Jim Schwartz made to him about not being at Calvin Johnson’s level just yet.

DK Metcalf says he had a chip on his shoulder and was fired up He says Jim Schwartz said to him that he was with Megatron in Detroit, and that he is not there yet 😳pic.twitter.com/iO1Y1ZjeWj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2020

Schwartz would go on to clarify he was giving Metcalf a compliment, saying he’s the closest thing he’s seen to Johnson in all his years in the league and while he’s not quite at that level, he’s on his way to greatness. Still, Metcalf clearly learned some things from watching Michael Jordan in The Last Dance, and still managed to flip that compliment into a slight, joking on Twitter afterwards with the MJ “and I took that personally” meme.

I would suggest to any opposing coach planning on talking to Metcalf before a game to maybe stick to pleasantries and avoid any football talk, because he’s always ready to create a slight like the very best, and you’re just doing a disservice to your DBs by riling him up in any way, even if accidentally.