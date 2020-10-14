The Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS on Tuesday night in an 8-7 win that got an awful lot more interesting than it likely should’ve been in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the Dodgers bats woke up suddenly.

On Wednesday, they stayed awake in a big way as the Dodgers racked up a record-setting 11 runs in the first inning to effectively leave no doubt about this series going to Thursday at 2-1.

Corey Seager had his first of two RBI hits in the inning as the second batter, driving Mookie Betts in with a double to the left-center gap.

Will Smith would drive him in on the next at-bat with a rope to centerfield.

Two batters later, with two on and one out, Joc Pederson hit a three-run shot that was followed on the next pitch by an Edwin Rios bomb to dead center field.

Seager would return to the plate and drive in another run with a single to center, as the Dodgers ran Braves starter Kyle Wright after just two-thirds of an inning.

Corey Seager is halfway to the cycle in the 1st inning. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PzOf4NZIzN — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2020

The Braves bullpen offering didn’t fare much better, hitting the first batter they faced — albeit, under some dubious circumstances — and then allowing Max Muncy to hit an absolute moon shot to right center for a grand slam.

In all, the Dodgers racked up 11 runs on seven hits in the first inning, setting a new MLB playoff record for runs scored in any inning by one team — breaking the record set by the St. Louis Cardinals one year ago against, yes, the Atlanta Braves. At least this time the Braves did this in Game 3 while up 2-0 in the series, rather than it being in an elimination game, but still, it’s rather incredible that one team has been on the wrong end of the two worst single-inning pitching performances in postseason history in back-to-back years.